Monero Price Reaches $341.38 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $6.30 billion and $70.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $341.38 or 0.00507300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,292.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.34 or 0.00788116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00079400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.62 or 0.00350136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012321 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00025183 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

