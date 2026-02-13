Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) & Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Head to Head Review

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and Vox Royalty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$42.53 million ($1.05) -4.32 Vox Royalty $11.05 million 31.55 -$1.65 million ($0.04) -127.50

Risk & Volatility

Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -8.50% -4.12% Vox Royalty -12.77% -2.71% -2.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Lithium Americas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas and Vox Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 1 8 3 0 2.17 Vox Royalty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus target price of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 28.17%. Given Lithium Americas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Vox Royalty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

