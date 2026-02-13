Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) & Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Critical Review

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Astronics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Astronics and Curtiss-Wright, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss-Wright 0 3 4 0 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

Curtiss-Wright has a consensus price target of $612.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curtiss-Wright is more favorable than Astronics.

This table compares Astronics and Curtiss-Wright”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $795.43 million 3.39 -$16.22 million ($0.09) -841.00 Curtiss-Wright $3.50 billion 7.11 $404.98 million $12.27 54.93

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than Astronics. Astronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curtiss-Wright, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Astronics and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics -0.37% 29.65% 10.15% Curtiss-Wright 13.84% 19.16% 9.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Astronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats Astronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers to OEMs; and aircraft operators, such as airlines; suppliers to the aircraft operators; and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. Astronics Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers industrial and specialty vehicle products, such as power management electronics, traction inverters, transmission shifters, and control systems; sensors, controls, and electro-mechanical actuation components used on commercial and military aircraft; and surface technology services including shot peening, laser peening, and engineered coatings. The Defense Electronics segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules and processing equipment, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, tactical communications solutions; and electronic stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; avionics and electronics; flight test equipment; and aircraft data management solutions. The Naval & Power segment offers main coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems; energy absorbers, retractable hook cable systems, net-stanchion systems and mobile systems to support fixed land-based arresting systems; hardware, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, and spent fuel management products; reactor coolant pumps and control rod drive mechanisms for commercial nuclear power plants, as well as various nuclear reactor technologies. This segment furnishes severe-service valve technologies and services, heat exchanger repair, and piping test and isolation products, and offers ship repair and maintenance for the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

