Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $298.27 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $303.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.52 and its 200-day moving average is $256.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.