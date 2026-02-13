VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,314,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of GDX stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

