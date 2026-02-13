Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Ourania Tatsis Sells 466 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total value of $214,560.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,677.48. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total transaction of $2,137,455.00.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $465.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and product momentum — Vertex reported Q4 revenue of ~$3.19B (?+9.5% YoY), which many outlets framed as a beat or in-line with expectations and supports confidence in its CF franchise and near-term cash flow. Read More.

Analyst backing and long-term targets — Several analysts maintain bullish ratings and above-current price targets (median targets well above the share price), which provides longer-term upside support for the stock. Read More.

Pipeline diversification — Company commentary and reporting highlighted partnership/expansion efforts (broader autoimmune work) that could reduce concentration risk over time. Read More.

2026 guidance roughly in-line — Management's revenue guidance (~$13.0–13.1B) came in close to consensus, which limits downside from surprise guidance but doesn't materially raise expectations. Read More.

Full materials available — Investors can review the earnings slide deck and call transcript for details on product and pipeline trends to refine estimates. Read More.

Small EPS miss and mixed metric comparisons — EPS came in marginally below consensus (~$5.03 vs. ~$5.05–$5.07) and some feeds showed revenue slightly under certain Street models, prompting short-term selling pressure. Read More.

Insider selling — Multiple senior executives (EVPs and the CAO) disclosed sizeable open-market sales this week, which can amplify negative sentiment even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. Read More.

After-hours weakness — The combination of the small EPS miss and the insider selling pushed shares lower in after-hours trading, reflecting short-term profit-taking by traders. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $564.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $414.00 to $606.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

