Head to Head Comparison: Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) versus Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vita Coco has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amer Prem Water has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Amer Prem Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 11.35% 25.08% 17.83% Amer Prem Water N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 4 7 0 2.64 Amer Prem Water 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vita Coco and Amer Prem Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Amer Prem Water.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Amer Prem Water”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $516.01 million 6.31 $55.95 million $1.15 49.75 Amer Prem Water N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Amer Prem Water.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Amer Prem Water on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Amer Prem Water

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

