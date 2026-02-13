Falcon Finance (FF) One Day Volume Reaches $104.20 Million

Falcon Finance (FF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Falcon Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Falcon Finance has a total market capitalization of $189.46 million and $104.20 million worth of Falcon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,723.48 or 0.99154150 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Falcon Finance Token Profile

Falcon Finance’s launch date was September 9th, 2025. Falcon Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,000,000 tokens. Falcon Finance’s official Twitter account is @falconfinance. The official website for Falcon Finance is falcon.finance.

Buying and Selling Falcon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Finance (FF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falcon Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,340,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Finance is 0.07986261 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $108,390,897.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falcon.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

