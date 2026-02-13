Wrapped XDC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.05 Million (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $188.94 thousand worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,723.48 or 0.99154150 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 110,506,182 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 110,633,734.88586683. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03619234 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $200,283.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.