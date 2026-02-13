Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2,633.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,566 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,375 shares of company stock worth $799,875 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

