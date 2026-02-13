Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2,633.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,566 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,375 shares of company stock worth $799,875 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:UBER opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: WeRide-Uber expanded the first commercial Robotaxi service into downtown Abu Dhabi, increasing coverage to ~70% of core areas and enabling bookings through the Uber app — a visible step in AV monetization and platform differentiation. WeRide and Uber Begin First Commercial Robotaxi Service in Downtown Abu Dhabi
- Positive Sentiment: Uber Eats launched an AI “Cart Assistant” to build grocery baskets from text or images — a direct product push to take share from Instacart that could expand GMV and margins in grocery over time. Uber Eats launches AI cart assistant for grocery delivery
- Positive Sentiment: Uber and Baidu’s Apollo Go driverless rides launched in Dubai, integrating AV supply into the Uber app — another AV distribution channel that supports the company’s autonomous strategy and geographic scale. Uber & Baidu Expand Deal for Dubai AV Rides
- Neutral Sentiment: Uber for Business partnered with Mazda to provide dealership courtesy rides, vehicle delivery and service support — a business-to-business use case that could modestly grow rides or logistics volume but is unlikely to move near-term revenue materially. Uber for Business and Mazda Team Up
- Neutral Sentiment: Legislative progress in Israel to allow Uber/Lyft operations signals potential market expansion, but commercialization and competitive ramp remain early-stage. Bill allowing Uber and Lyft in Israel receives committee approval
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option buying was reported (159,363 puts traded, ~46% above average), indicating elevated bearish positioning or hedging activity that can amplify downward pressure on the share price.
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst downgrade was reported and has been cited as contributing to intraday selling, reinforcing near-term negative sentiment despite the strategic product/AV news. Uber Shares Down on Analyst Downgrade
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
