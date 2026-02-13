CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901,499 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 1.34% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $197,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

