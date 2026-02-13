Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of GS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,432,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,471,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,019,000 after purchasing an additional 446,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $693,736,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,650,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,648.48. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total transaction of $3,809,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,529.98. This represents a 55.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ameriprise Financial

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain strong: Ameriprise reported an EPS beat and double-digit revenue growth in its latest quarter, and it recently declared a $1.60 quarterly dividend (annualized $6.40). Those items support the stock’s longer-term thesis. MarketBeat AMP Summary

Company fundamentals remain strong: Ameriprise reported an EPS beat and double-digit revenue growth in its latest quarter, and it recently declared a $1.60 quarterly dividend (annualized $6.40). Those items support the stock’s longer-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Management is engaging with investors — Ameriprise presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference; the transcript provides detail but no new headline guidance. Useful for longer-term modeling, but not market-moving by itself. Conference Transcript

Management is engaging with investors — Ameriprise presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference; the transcript provides detail but no new headline guidance. Useful for longer-term modeling, but not market-moving by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary is mixed — analysts’ consensus target remains above the current price, with several firms reiterating Buy/Hold ratings and some target upgrades; this provides upside framing but hasn’t prevented near-term volatility. Valuation Check

Valuation commentary is mixed — analysts’ consensus target remains above the current price, with several firms reiterating Buy/Hold ratings and some target upgrades; this provides upside framing but hasn’t prevented near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling: SVP Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares (~$2.53M) and CEO William Truscott sold 5,000 shares (~$2.66M) in separate filings, significantly reducing their holdings — insider exits at this scale tend to spook investors and likely triggered today’s selling pressure. Insider Trades Alert

Material insider selling: SVP Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares (~$2.53M) and CEO William Truscott sold 5,000 shares (~$2.66M) in separate filings, significantly reducing their holdings — insider exits at this scale tend to spook investors and likely triggered today’s selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales reported (another director sold 7,000 shares); aggregated insider selling headlines have coincided with higher volume and negative price action. Market Reaction to Insider Selling

Additional insider sales reported (another director sold 7,000 shares); aggregated insider selling headlines have coincided with higher volume and negative price action. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change: Ameriprise announced the retirement of long-time wealth executive Joseph E. Sweeney. Loss of a key wealth-management leader adds near-term execution uncertainty for the advice/wealth channel. Retirement Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $467.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $552.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.60%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

