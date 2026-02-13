Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

