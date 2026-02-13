Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Autoliv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autoliv by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 18,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lowered their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

