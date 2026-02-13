Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 338,623 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 988.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,623 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 44.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 389.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised full?year 2026 portfolio?receipts guidance to $3,275–$3,425M and highlighted record FY?2025 portfolio receipts of $3,254M (18% Q4 growth, 16% FY). The company also generated strong operating cash flow in Q4, supporting capital deployment and buyback/dividend optionality. Royalty Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: EPS beat: Royalty reported $1.46 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.33, and maintained healthy margins/ROE — a profitability datapoint investors rewarded given the company’s cash generation profile. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and write?ups (Seeking Alpha) reaffirm RPRX’s long?term thesis: visible royalty pipeline, recurring cash flows, and demonstrated deal execution support a “buy” view for investors focused on durable cash yields and growth. Royalty Pharma: Strong Execution And Visible Pipeline
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and the company slide deck are available; management discussed capital allocation and portfolio cadence — useful for modeling timing of receipts but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue/portfolio receipts reporting nuance: reported quarterly revenue ($621.99M) came in well below consensus (~$840M) per multiple outlets — headlines emphasizing “sales below estimates” are the main near?term negative pressure as investors worry about timing of receipts and lumpy recognition. Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q4 CY2025
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum scrutiny: commentary and valuation pieces note that RPRX’s multiple expanded with recent share gains (PE/PEG elevated versus history), leaving some investors cautious about near?term downside if execution or receipt timing disappoints. Assessing Royalty Pharma Valuation
In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $821,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 20,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $872,856.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,691.65. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309,216 shares of company stock worth $52,015,364. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.
The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.
