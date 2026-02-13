Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 338,623 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 988.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,623 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 44.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 389.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $821,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 20,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $872,856.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,691.65. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309,216 shares of company stock worth $52,015,364. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

