Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $9.54 Million Investment in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,417 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TopBuild as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3,433.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $35,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BLD stock opened at $538.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.25. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $555.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Weiss Ratings raised TopBuild from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore cut their target price on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.73.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

