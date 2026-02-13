NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Arete Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.