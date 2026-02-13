New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,193 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,166,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 69,614 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 91.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 934,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 72.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,106,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 86,274 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

