Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHIP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 2.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.89. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

