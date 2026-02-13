Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHIP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Seanergy Maritime this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks added SHIP to multiple Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (momentum and income), signaling short-term analyst enthusiasm and increased investor attention. Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 11th
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street consensus price-target commentary points to roughly ~35% upside from current levels, highlighting bullish analyst expectations that could support future rallies. Wall Street Analysts Believe Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Could Rally 34.66%
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst firm Noble Financial maintains an Outperform rating and raised its FY2026 outlook materially (while tweaking quarterly estimates), which supports a constructive medium?term earnings narrative. Noble Financial Issues Optimistic Estimate for SHIP Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes and technical momentum: Zacks and other outlets flagged SHIP hitting a 52?week high and included it in “best income” and “new strong buy” lists — factors that can attract momentum flows and income-seeking buyers. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q4 & full?year 2025 results, conference call and webcast — an upcoming catalyst that increases near?term event risk and could explain some pre?earnings positioning. Seanergy Maritime Announces the Date for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025, Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary (The Globe and Mail, Zacks) provides mixed fundamental checks — peer performance, valuation and ROE analyses — useful for longer?term positioning but unlikely to move the stock absent earnings surprises. Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies: Graham (GHM) and Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)
- Neutral Sentiment: Quality and valuation write?ups (e.g., ROE-focused pieces) debate whether SHIP is fairly valued; these deepen investor research but are not immediate price drivers. With A 5.7% Return On Equity, Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) A Quality Stock?
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.
The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.
