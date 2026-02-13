Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

