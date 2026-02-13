Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. $CRMT

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,999 shares during the period. America’s Car-Mart comprises approximately 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 492.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 264.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 35.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 4.5%

CRMT stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.14. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($1.39). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $350.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc operates as a retailer and financer of used automobiles, specializing in serving customers with limited credit histories through an in-house “buy-here, pay-here” financing model. The company’s dealerships offer a selection of late-model, pre-owned vehicles across a range of makes and models, supported by on-site service centers and extended warranty products. In addition to vehicle sales, America’s Car-Mart generates revenue from finance charges, insurance products and ancillary services such as GAP coverage and credit life and disability insurance.

Founded in 1981 in Forrest City, Arkansas, America’s Car-Mart has grown from a single dealership into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CRMT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.