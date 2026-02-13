Brink’s Company (The) $BCO Shares Sold by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for approximately 4.6% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Brink’s worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 8.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 8.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brink’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.96. Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $133.62.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brink’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $687,722.50. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.