New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enersys $ENS

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 857,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,267 shares during the period. Enersys makes up 4.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $96,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 626.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enersys in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enersys

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,084.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,570.98. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ENS. Zacks Research downgraded Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enersys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Enersys Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:ENS opened at $181.33 on Friday. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.18.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $919.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Enersys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

