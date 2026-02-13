Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in RTX by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $201.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $270.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $206.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

