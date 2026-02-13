New South Capital Management Inc. Has $6.45 Million Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,366 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth $5,848,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in International Money Express by 50.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

International Money Express stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $462.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Money Express

International Money Express Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.