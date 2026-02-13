PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 205,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

