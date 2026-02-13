Short Interest in Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Rises By 406.9%

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 41,608 shares, a growth of 406.9% from the January 15th total of 8,209 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Millennium Group International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Millennium Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ MGIH opened at $1.55 on Friday. Millennium Group International has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

