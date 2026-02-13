Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Sells 22,822 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 175,676 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 361,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

