Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK Holdings Lowered by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. decreased its holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,709 shares during the quarter. Cleanspark comprises 3.1% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc. owned 0.19% of Cleanspark worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cleanspark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cleanspark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleanspark alerts:

Cleanspark Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Cleanspark stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Cleanspark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

View Our Latest Report on Cleanspark

Insider Transactions at Cleanspark

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $997,332.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,211.49. The trade was a 67.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $495,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,480.78. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleanspark Company Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.