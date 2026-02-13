MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 163,112 shares, an increase of 394.0% from the January 15th total of 33,020 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,845 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,845 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WTIU opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Get MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.