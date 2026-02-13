Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Sold by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up about 8.6% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $48,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,957,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,856,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,902,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,124,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,928,000 after acquiring an additional 94,373 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the quarter — adjusted EPS $2.00 vs. Zacks/consensus $1.98 and revenue $2.70B vs. $2.68B expected, showing modest top- and bottom-line improvement year-over-year. Article Title

Q4 beat on the quarter — adjusted EPS $2.00 vs. Zacks/consensus $1.98 and revenue $2.70B vs. $2.68B expected, showing modest top- and bottom-line improvement year-over-year. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP vs. adjusted results — Mohawk reported GAAP net earnings of $42M (EPS $0.68) while adjusted net earnings were $124M (adjusted EPS $2.00); investors should note the gap when modeling free cash flow and one-time items. Article Title

GAAP vs. adjusted results — Mohawk reported GAAP net earnings of $42M (EPS $0.68) while adjusted net earnings were $124M (adjusted EPS $2.00); investors should note the gap when modeling free cash flow and one-time items. Negative Sentiment: Weaker near-term guidance — Mohawk set Q1 2026 EPS guidance at $1.75–$1.85, below the consensus of $1.99, tightening near-term margin expectations and prompting concern about demand/expense timing. (Guidance announced with the Q4 release.)

Weaker near-term guidance — Mohawk set Q1 2026 EPS guidance at $1.75–$1.85, below the consensus of $1.99, tightening near-term margin expectations and prompting concern about demand/expense timing. (Guidance announced with the Q4 release.) Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate cuts — Zacks Research and other outlets have trimmed several 2026–2027 quarter and full?year forecasts (including FY2027 down), signaling reduced sell?side conviction about growth momentum. Article Title

Shares of MHK opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,337. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,485 shares of company stock worth $1,604,006. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

