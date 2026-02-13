ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.98 and last traded at GBX 6.98. Approximately 1,090,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,250,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.48.
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.43.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.