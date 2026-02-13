Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $99.15 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNHFree Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $99,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $284.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near? and medium?term EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2026, FY2026 and FY2027) and lifted some quarterly estimates, signaling analysts see better-than-expected earnings cadence ahead. This helped stabilize sentiment after the post?earnings pullback. Zacks Research estimate revisions
  • Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Optum expansion/long?term platform strength frames UNH as a long?term compounder — a bullish narrative that supports buyers on weakness. Optum expansion supports long-term thesis
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target to $350 from $430 but maintained an Outperform rating — a mixed signal that keeps institutional support but narrows upside expectations. Mizuho target cut, Outperform retained
  • Negative Sentiment: Coverage reiterating core risks: medical?cost inflation, government/Medicare Advantage funding constraints, and regulatory pressure — analysts argue current multiples already price in increased volatility and a delayed Optum margin recovery (not expected until 2027). That narrative has been a major driver of recent selling pressure. Seeking Alpha: 3 Reasons Not To Buy (Revisited)
  • Negative Sentiment: Forbes flags that UNH has fallen sharply over recent weeks as investor worry about flat MA rates and rising medical costs reignites — the piece questions whether the move reflects temporary overreaction or deeper issues. That market fear has pressured the stock. Forbes: Is there more downside to UNH stock?
  • Negative Sentiment: News that a flatter Medicare Advantage outlook and a revenue drop could alter the investment case is keeping downside risk front?of?mind for traders focused on 2026 reimbursement dynamics. Yahoo Finance: Flat Medicare Advantage outlook
  • Negative Sentiment: Separate commentary notes investor concerns about returns on capital — a governance/efficiency angle that can temper valuation support if not addressed. Yahoo Finance: Returns on capital concerns

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

