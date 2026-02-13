Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $157,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,408,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6,115.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,309,000 after buying an additional 896,437 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $109,337,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $81,596,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.27.

More HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised FY-2026 EPS to $29.31 (from $28.47) and lifted multiple quarterly and multi?year estimates (FY2027 to $33.44, FY2028 to $37.67), aligning analyst expectations with HCA’s FY2026 guidance and suggesting stronger forward profitability. Zacks remains at a “Hold” rating, but the higher estimates support valuation and earnings momentum. Zacks estimate changes (MarketBeat)

Zacks Research raised FY-2026 EPS to $29.31 (from $28.47) and lifted multiple quarterly and multi?year estimates (FY2027 to $33.44, FY2028 to $37.67), aligning analyst expectations with HCA’s FY2026 guidance and suggesting stronger forward profitability. Zacks remains at a “Hold” rating, but the higher estimates support valuation and earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: HCA’s StoneSprings Hospital Center is planning to convert a Chantilly deli site into a freestanding emergency room — a local expansion that could modestly increase patient volumes and admissions in that market over time. HCA StoneSprings freestanding ER

HCA’s StoneSprings Hospital Center is planning to convert a Chantilly deli site into a freestanding emergency room — a local expansion that could modestly increase patient volumes and admissions in that market over time. Neutral Sentiment: HCA-related ASC real estate was sold, a move that can free capital or change lease/operating dynamics for ambulatory surgery centers; the net effect depends on deal terms and use of proceeds. HCA ASC real estate sold

HCA-related ASC real estate was sold, a move that can free capital or change lease/operating dynamics for ambulatory surgery centers; the net effect depends on deal terms and use of proceeds. Neutral Sentiment: Executive moves: a former HCA Florida executive joined Memorial Health as COO and an HCA veteran was named COO at Memorial Health in Georgia — routine industry leadership turnover that may have limited near?term impact on HCA’s financials but is notable for regional competitive dynamics and management talent flow. Former HCA exec joins Memorial Health (MSN) HCA veteran named COO (Becker’s)

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $535.24 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $552.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,357.94. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,520 shares of company stock worth $6,894,067. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.