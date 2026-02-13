Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 296.65 and last traded at GBX 395.90, with a volume of 8894279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.70.

MKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 440 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Marks and Spencer Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 to GBX 400 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.30. The company has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, insider Sean Doyle bought 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.84. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

