Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vicor by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 993.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vicor in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $2,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,808,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,457,556.26. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,250. This represents a 85.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,306 shares of company stock worth $13,918,540. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Trading Up 2.2%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VICR stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $177.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Vicor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

