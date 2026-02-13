New South Capital Management Inc. Has $21.27 Million Position in Kforce Inc. $KFRC

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,507 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $21,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 827,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 398,471 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 391.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 382,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 64.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 99,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kforce by 337.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 61,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kforce by 297.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.56. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $332.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kforce has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce’s core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

