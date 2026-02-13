BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $81.79 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion and $1.66 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $599.83 or 0.00896115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 136,359,389 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
