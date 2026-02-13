BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $81.79 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion and $1.66 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $599.83 or 0.00896115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 136,359,389 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 136,359,399. The last known price of BNB is 596.99074548 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3134 active market(s) with $1,644,590,973.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

