Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 61.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s rates desk warns markets are “too calm” about U.S. inflation — a view that implies higher?for?longer rates and could support banks’ net interest income (a key earnings driver). Read More.

Citi’s incoming CFO publicly warned that a credit?card rate cap would harm retail/travel/hospitality — a policy stance that, if it helps prevent restrictive caps, would protect card revenue and fees. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi presented at major conferences (BoA, UBS); transcripts provide management commentary on strategy but no game?changing guidance this round. Read More.

Citi presented at major conferences (BoA, UBS); transcripts provide management commentary on strategy but no game?changing guidance this round. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jane Fraser’s 2025 compensation was set at $42M (about $7.5M higher year?over?year). The pay increase — coming after layoffs — creates negative optics and shareholder pushback risk, which can weigh on sentiment. Read More.

CEO Jane Fraser’s 2025 compensation was set at $42M (about $7.5M higher year?over?year). The pay increase — coming after layoffs — creates negative optics and shareholder pushback risk, which can weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Citi filed to create a new 6.5% Series JJ preferred stock — a capital?raising tool that strengthens the balance sheet but can be seen as incremental claim senior to common equity and thus dilutive to common shareholders’ risk profile. Read More.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

