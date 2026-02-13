Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,431 shares of company stock worth $25,607,436. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5%

TXN opened at $223.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

