Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $180.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

