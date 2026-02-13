Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 808 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $905.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $918.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $822.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is a lead creditor / arranger on large financing mandates (including a reported role in the $3.6B IREN facility and a sole?lead role on a proposed $1B Presidio acquisition financing), which should drive fee income and underwriting revenue. IREN Bounces Back Presidio Financing

Goldman is a lead creditor / arranger on large financing mandates (including a reported role in the $3.6B IREN facility and a sole?lead role on a proposed $1B Presidio acquisition financing), which should drive fee income and underwriting revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s research and macro views (commodity/gold commentary and the “old?economy as AI winners” theme) support franchise positioning and could help markets and client flow over time, but are unlikely to move the stock sharply near?term. Goldman Research

Goldman’s research and macro views (commodity/gold commentary and the “old?economy as AI winners” theme) support franchise positioning and could help markets and client flow over time, but are unlikely to move the stock sharply near?term. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman increased a derivative?based position in Siemens Energy to 5.38%, reflecting active position?taking in European energy stocks — shows trading/structuring activity but mixed directional impact for GS shares. Siemens Energy Stake

Goldman increased a derivative?based position in Siemens Energy to 5.38%, reflecting active position?taking in European energy stocks — shows trading/structuring activity but mixed directional impact for GS shares. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling: CFO Denis Coleman disclosed sale of ~11,623 shares (~$10.9M) and other senior insiders sold additional stock — concentrated insider sales are dragging sentiment and can pressure the share price. Denis Coleman Form 4

Material insider selling: CFO Denis Coleman disclosed sale of ~11,623 shares (~$10.9M) and other senior insiders sold additional stock — concentrated insider sales are dragging sentiment and can pressure the share price. Negative Sentiment: Crypto position churn and mark?to?market pain: filings show GS reduced some bitcoin?ETF exposure while increasing allocations to ETH/XRP trusts (roughly $153M reported in XRP exposure via trust products). These moves reflect active rebalancing but also produced trading losses and inventory markdowns as BTC fell — a near?term earnings and volatility headwind. Crypto Holdings Report XRP Exposure

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,428 shares of company stock valued at $96,805,313. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

