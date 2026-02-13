Longbow Finance SA Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Longbow Finance SA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,150,268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,489,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,401 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS topped estimates, driven by HIV and liver?disease portfolio strength and early traction for new products; this underpins analyst bullishness and longer?term revenue visibility. GILD’s Q4 Earnings Beat

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $151.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,402.51. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.42.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

