Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,944 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 515,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,689,000 after acquiring an additional 111,201 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 181,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $190.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.14. The company has a market cap of $293.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

