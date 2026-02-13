JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $0.0237 on Top Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 6% lower against the dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1.73 thousand worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

