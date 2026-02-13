MX TOKEN (MX) Market Capitalization Achieves $165.32 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $165.32 million and $6.30 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00002689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 409,024,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,837,334 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

