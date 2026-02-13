CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $6.17 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.7947 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

