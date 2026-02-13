Scott Lauber Sells 8,089 Shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Lauber sold 8,089 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,870.70. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $114.03 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

