Scott Lauber Sells 8,089 Shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WECGet Free Report) CEO Scott Lauber sold 8,089 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,870.70. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WEC opened at $114.03 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WECGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

