Kevin Patrick Danahy Sells 20,000 Shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,742.10. This trade represents a 31.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Patrick Danahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $504,000.00.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of PLSE opened at $23.40 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 19.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

