Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920 in the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $783.65 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $760.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

